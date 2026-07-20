Assam: Two Killed After Motorcycle Crashes into Road Divider on NH-27 in Dima Hasao

Guwahati: Two men were killed in a road accident after the motorcycle they were riding allegedly lost control and crashed into a road divider on National Highway-27 at Matlangpai in Hatikhali under Langting Police Station in Dima Hasao district on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Mohit Warisa, a resident of Kamathipur in Hatikhali, and Bishal Langthasa, a resident of Langrodisa in Hatikhali.

The motorcycle went out of control before crashing into the road divider with considerable force. Both riders sustained critical injuries and died at the scene of the accident. Local people and police team rushed the victims to Lumding Civil Hospital. However, doctors declared them brought dead on arrival.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to confirm the exact cause of the accident. More details are awaited.