Speeding Motorcycle Injures Four, Including 10-Year-Old Girl, in Mankachar Road Accident

Guwahati: Today, four people, including a 10 yr old schoolgirl, were injured in a road accident at Tetultala in Hatshingimari, along the Assam–Meghalaya border in Mankachar.

The injured have been identified as Ayesha Siddiqua, her mother Sakira Khatun, motorcycle rider Shakil Islam, and pillion rider Mahidur Alam.

As per reports, the accident occurred when a speeding motorcycle bearing registration number AS-15W-7093 struck Ayesha Siddiqua and her mother, who were standing by the roadside. The impact caused the rider to lose control of the motorcycle, which overturned, injuring both the rider and the pillion rider.

Local people rushed to the scene and rescued all four injured persons before shifting them to Hatshingimari District Hospital for treatment. Doctors said all four are undergoing treatment and their condition is under observation.

Further Details are awaited