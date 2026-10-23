Assam: Two Killed, One Critically Injured in Motorcycle-Car Collision in Kaliabor

Guwahati: Two people were killed and another was critically injured in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a Tata Zest car on National Highway 715 in the Rangalu area of Kaliabor, late night on Thursday.

The accident occurred under the jurisdiction of Jakhalabandha Police Station when a motorcycle bearing registration number AS 12 D 8414 collided head-on with a Tata Zest car bearing registration number AS 03 X 4688.

The motorcycle rider and two pillion riders sustained critical injuries and were rushed to Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital in Jakhalabandha for treatment. However, doctors declared two of them dead on arrival.

The deceased have been identified as Bhola Saotal and Kishan Saotal. The third person, Karan Saotal, sustained critical injuries and was subsequently referred to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.

As per information, passengers of the Tata Zest, including the driver, allegedly fled the scene after the collision.

Further details are awaited.