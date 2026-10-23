Guwahati: Tenant Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Bhetapara

Guwahati: A 26-year-old man identified as Dhiraj Kalita, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati’s Bhetapara area. As per report, Kalita’s body was recovered from his rented apartment in Bhetapara . The circumstances leading to his death remain unclear.

Dhiraj Kalita was reportedly working as a freelance videographer in Guwahati. His body was discovered under circumstances that have raised questions about the incident. He was a resident of Pathsala in Assam’s Bajali district and had been living in Guwahati for some time. The exact circumstances and cause of his death remain unclear.

After recovery of Kalita’s body, a complaint has reportedly been lodged at Basistha Police Station, seeking an investigation into the matter.

Further details are awaited.