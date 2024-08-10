Assam: Two Narcotics Smugglers Arrested, Ganga Seized

Biswanath: A special operations team from the Biswanath Police carried out a successful raid, leading to the seizure of a large quantity of ganja and the arrest of two individuals suspected of smuggling the narcotic substance.

Two youths on a scooty bearing registration number AS 27 G 4415 were apprehended near Sadaru Tea Estate in Biswanath while smuggling ganja from Majbat to Biswanath. When the ganja smugglers spotted the special operations team, they abandoned their scooty and fled into the tea garden. However, the police team pursued them and successfully apprehended both smugglers. The two ganja smugglers have been identified as Asif Khan and Shakir Ali. The police are interrogating the two ganja smugglers and have recovered approximately eight kilograms of ganja from their possession.

Previously, in another significant breakthrough in the fight against narcotics in Assam, law enforcement agencies seized a massive consignment of Yaba tablets during a concerted raid in Silchar on Thursday night. The operation, based on precise intelligence from military and Assam Rifles sources, resulted in the interception of a motorcycle and the arrest of an individual involved in smuggling the contraband.

The raid took place in Silchar's Kathal Road area after intelligence inputs indicated the movement of a smuggler carrying a large quantity of narcotic substances. Acting swiftly on the information, a dedicated raid team was constituted and deployed to the area. The team successfully intercepted a Pulsar motorcycle bearing registration number AS 10 E 3552. Upon searching the vehicle, authorities uncovered a consignment of approximately 18,000 Yaba tablets.

The rider of the motorcycle, identified as Mahboob Alam, was promptly arrested by the raiding team. Alam, a youth hailing from Asimganj in the Karimganj district, is believed to have planned to distribute the Yaba tablets across Silchar. The value of the seized consignment is estimated to be close to Rs 6 crore.