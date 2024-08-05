Guwahati Comes to Standstill After Heavy Rains

Guwahati: Guwahati city received heavy rains on Monday afternoon, which triggered heavy flooding in multiple localities of the capital city. This heavy flooding brought the city to a standstill later in the day as traffic came to a complete halt at multiple localities.

All parts of Guwahati as well as some of the neighbouring areas received very heavy rains on Monday afternoon. Although there had been multiple warnings of rain had been issued over the past weekend, the city hardly received any considerable rain during the past 2-3 days. But today’s downpour, which lasted for around an hour, dumped considerable amounts of water across the city. As a result, flooding took place on several localities and multiple main roads as well as arterial roads were flooded.

One lane of a section of the important GS Road in Guwahati saw knee-deep to waist-deep water levels after the rains, restricting the movement of multiple vehicles. Even the Maniram Dewan road saw massive flooding, especially in the Chandmari locality, which made it impossible to drive small vehicles. A similar condition was reported on the Zoo Road as well where it became almost impossible to drive on the road below the flyover. Even on the National Highway, massive water logging was noticed at multiple points, rendering most stresses of the service lane useless.

Multiple localities including Six Mile, Rukminigaon, Police Reserve, Hatigaon, Wireless, Panjabari, Ganeshguri and several other localities also saw massive water logging. Since many of these localities have important intersections, vehicles unable to cross these localities were stuck at the point, triggering a massive pileup of vehicles behind them. Although the rains continued only for about an hour, the traffic congestion may extend for hours. At several localities, people had to put their vehicles off ignition as they waited in almost stationary traffic with no place for any vehicles to move at all.