Assam: Two New Railway Lines Proposed to Boost Connectivity in Kaliabor

Guwahati: The Indian Railway connectivity in Kaliabor, Nagaon district, is set to improve, with two new railway lines proposed to connect Shalna with Khumtai and Silghat with Tezpur. The proposed projects came into focus during a visit by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Construction Wing General Manager Ashish Bansal, who arrived at Jakhalabandha to review ongoing railway infrastructure works, including the construction of a third railway line from Guwahati.

During the visit, Bansal reviewed the proposed railway links connecting Shalna in Nagaon district with Khumtai in Golaghat district, as well as Silghat with Tezpur.

The proposed routes are expected to strengthen rail connectivity in the region, improve passenger movement and provide a boost to local economic activities. The projects, if implemented, could also enhance transportation facilities for residents and improve access to neighbouring districts.

After the inspection at Jakhalabandha, the NFR Construction Wing General Manager proceeded towards Upper Assam as part of his visit to review railway infrastructure development in the region.