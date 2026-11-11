Tengakhat OIL Fire: Death Toll Rises to 6 as Another Victim Succumbs to Injuries

Guwahati: The death toll in the fire at an Oil India Limited (OIL) installation in Tengakhat, Dibrugarh district, has risen to six after another injured person succumbed to burn injuries on 10th November. One other victim remains in critical condition.

The latest deceased has been identified as Golap Datta aged 58, a resident of Dibrugarh, who died while undergoing treatment at Aastha Hospital in Dibrugarh. Earlier in the day, Kumud Gogoi, a resident of Dighalia Gaon in Tengakhat, also succumbed to injuries after sustaining more than 60 per cent burns.

The other victims have been identified as Raju Dutta, an employee of a Mumbai-based private oil operating company; Tapas Jyoti Gogoi; Rupam Gogoi, who died while undergoing treatment at Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati; and Sailen Gogoi, a resident of Padumoni village in Tengakhat.

The incident occurred on 6th November at OIL’s Intermediate Tank Farm (ITF) in Tengakhat. According to officials, the fire broke out at an Indirect Bath Heater (IDBH) around 9 am while maintenance work was underway. OIL stated that the area had been isolated since November 4 ahead of the scheduled maintenance.

The injured were initially admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh before being shifted to private healthcare facilities for advanced treatment. Meanwhile, OIL has announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of each deceased victim and Rs 5 lakh for each injured person.

The company has also constituted an internal inquiry committee to investigate the immediate and underlying causes of the fire, assess the damage and recommend preventive measures. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal are monitoring the developments.