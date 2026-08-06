Assam: Udalguri Police Seize 344 Kg Ganja Worth Rs 1.72 Crore, One Held

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday praised the Udalguri Police for seizing 344.38 kg of ganja worth an estimated Rs 1.72 crore during a major anti-narcotics operation.

Sharing the development on X, the Chief Minister described the operation as a major success and wrote, "A delivery that never reached its destination!" He commended the police for intercepting the consignment before it could be transported further.

The seizure was made during a well-planned operation conducted by the Udalguri Police. One person has been arrested in connection with the case.

The Chief Minister lauded the police team for their efforts and said the operation marks another important achievement in Assam's ongoing drive against drug trafficking.

He reiterated the state government's commitment to intensifying action against the illegal narcotics trade and ensuring strict enforcement against those involved.