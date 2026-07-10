Woman Arrested as Basistha Police Seize 3 kg of Ganja in Guwahati

Guwahati: The Basistha Police arrested a woman and seized around 3 kg of suspected ganja during an anti-drug operation in Guwahati .

The accused has been identified as Suruti Begum, a resident of Chaygaon.

As per police, the contraband was recovered from a rented house in the New Market area under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station. The operation was launched after specific intelligence inputs regarding the alleged possession of narcotics at the premises.

Acting on the information, a police team conducted a search of the rented accommodation and recovered approximately 3 kg of suspected ganja. Suruti Begum was apprehended from the spot, and the seized contraband was taken into police custody.

Police have registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway.

Officials said efforts are now being made to trace the source of the seized contraband and identify any other people who may be involved in the alleged drug trafficking network.

The operation forms part of the Assam Police's ongoing drive against the illegal narcotics trade across the state.