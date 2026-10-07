Assam: Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Hailakandi

Guwahati: Today, an under-construction bridge collapsed at Bargul in Mohanpur Part-II under the Algapur-Katlicherra constituency in Hailakandi district. The incident occurred suddenly while construction work on the bridge was underway. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

The collapse has raised concerns over the structural integrity of the ongoing construction work and prompted questions about the possible cause of the incident. Concerns have also been raised over whether any lapses or irregularities occurred during the construction of the bridge.

Officials are expected to assess the site and determine the extent of the damage. The circumstances leading to the collapse and whether construction standards and safety protocols were followed are yet to be established.

Further details are awaited.