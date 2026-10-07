Popular Veteran Gynaecologist Dr Shanti Medhi Passes Away

Guwahati: Veteran gynaecologist, Dr Shanti Medhi and wife of the late Colonel Dr Mahananda Medhi, passed away at her residence in Hengrabari, Guwahati, on Monday night . She was 80. As per reports, Dr Medhi had been suffering from several age-related ailments in recent days.

She had a distinguished academic and professional career spanning several decades. She completed her MBBS from Gauhati Medical College, securing the highest marks, before pursuing an MD at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

She later obtained the MRCOG qualification from London and established herself as a specialist in gynaecology.

Dr Medhi began her medical career at Assam Medical College and later served at Silchar Medical College. She subsequently worked abroad in Dubai, Muscat and Bahrain, where she earned recognition for her professional services. She eventually retired after a long and distinguished career.

Her son, Gunjit Medhi, is based in Boston, United States, and arrived in Guwahati, late night Tuesday.

Today, her family members said Dr Shanti Medhi’s last rites has been performed at the Navagraha Crematorium in Guwahati.