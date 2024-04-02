ASSAM: The Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has recently a campaign in tea-rich areas of Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, marking his presence with bonfire rallies at Dikom Sesa Tea Garden, Bamunbari Tea Garden and Keheng Tea Garden in Tingrai Itakhuli area.

Despite the harsh weather conditions, Sonowal was given a warm welcome by the tea garden community in each location. Addressing the enthusiastic crowd, Sonowal highlighted the vital role played by the vibrant tea community in the life of Assam and an emphasis on cultural fabric. He expressed his commitment to represent his own commitment to represent their own commitment to represent their interests in the tea industry community, and then as the Union Minister, Sonowal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave the signal of welfare democracy for him to take not used for a long-term. Reflecting on his tenure as chief minister.

Sonowal also cited setting up of new schools to facilitate the education of young tea workers as evidence of PM Modi's advocacy for public welfare.

During his discussion, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted various welfare schemes implemented by the government, including curbing corruption in recruitment, improving infrastructure in tea gardens and education and free health care. The Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, which is home to a majority of the tea tribe, has a huge impact at election time . Sonowal and other aspirants have left no stone unturned to enlist the support of these influential masses in recognition of their crucial role in shaping the election results.