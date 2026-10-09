Assam Uses AI-Enabled Railway Alerts to Prevent Elephant Death

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the state’s use of technology to prevent elephant deaths and strengthen wildlife protection, stating that an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled alert system has helped save 151 elephants.

As per Chief Minister, authorities are using five years of Global Positioning System (GPS) data to study elephant movement patterns and predict their likely routes. The information is being combined with AI-enabled sensors installed along railway tracks across Assam to identify areas where elephants may cross.

The system generates timely alerts for railway officials, allowing them to take precautionary measures and reduce the risk of collisions between trains and elephants.

Sarma said the technology-driven initiative marked a significant step towards improving railway safety while protecting wildlife in the state.

Elephant deaths caused by train collisions have been a concern in Assam, where railway lines pass through areas frequented by wild elephants. By analysing movement patterns and providing advance warnings, the system aims to help authorities respond more effectively to potential crossings.

The initiative highlights Assam’s efforts to use data-driven technology to promote safer railway operations and strengthen wildlife conservation.