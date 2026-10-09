Ratan Tata Punyatithi: Himanta Biswa Sarma Remembers Ratan Tata's Contributions to Assam

Guwahati: Today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to industrialist Ratan Tata on his death anniversary, remembering him not only as a business leader but also as a friend who made significant contributions to the state’s healthcare and industrial sectors.

Recalling Tata’s visits to Assam, Sarma said he was always keen to understand how he could improve people’s lives rather than focus solely on business interests.

The Chief Minister highlighted Tata’s role in establishing cancer care facilities across the state through the Assam Cancer Care Foundation. He said Tata helped transform the vision of developing 17 hospitals into a healthcare network aimed at addressing the state’s cancer burden.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also recalled Tata’s support for Assam’s ambition to become a technology hub. He said the Tata semiconductor facility at Jagiroad, expected to become operational by the end of 2026, would fulfil part of Tata’s vision for the state. The township surrounding the facility has been named Ratan Tata Electronics City in his honour.

Sarma said Tata’s contributions had strengthened healthcare and industrial development in the Northeast, adding that Assam remembered him as a visionary who believed in the state’s potential.