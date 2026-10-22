Assam Uses FinAssam to Streamline Pension Processing for Retiring Employees

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has highlighted the state government’s digital pension processing system, FinAssam, stating that the process begins 12 months before an employee’s retirement.

In a post of social media , the Chief Minister said the system aims to simplify pension processing by reducing paperwork, enabling digital verification and ensuring the timely issuance of Pension Payment Orders.

Under the system, employees are not required to submit manual applications or carry physical service registers to Guwahati. Instead, District-Level Standing Committees verify service records and pay fixations locally before issuing digital Service Verification Certificates.

FinAssam automatically generates retirement profiles 12 months before an employee’s superannuation, allowing the authorities to initiate the necessary procedures well in advance.

As per information shared by Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, more than 11,047 employees have been automatically onboarded onto the system, while over 3,970 employees have received their PPOs before their final day of service.

The system also uses NICDSign 3.0 to authenticate pension proposals, with secure QR codes and documents accessible through DigiLocker.

The initiative is intended to make pension processing more automated, paperless and efficient, particularly for employees scheduled to retire in 2026–27, while reducing administrative delays and easing the transition into retirement.