T20 Match: India Beat New Zealand by Four Wickets

Guwahati: The India cricket team defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the first T20 International of the five-match series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch today , taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Chasing a challenging target of 226, India scored 230 for six in 19.4 overs, completing the victory with two balls to spare. The successful chase became India’s highest-ever run chase in T20 International cricket.

Sanju Samson led the charge with a brilliant 67 off 33 balls, hitting eight fours and four sixes. Shreyas Iyer contributed 42 off 28 deliveries, while Axar Patel added 24 runs to keep India on course.

Naman Dhir delivered a decisive finish, remaining unbeaten on 42 off just 15 balls. His explosive innings included a massive six that helped India seal the victory. The Indian playing XI featured Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Mayank Yadav.

Earlier, New Zealand posted 225 for four after being put in to bat. Glenn Phillips top-scored with an unbeaten 82 off 40 balls, including eight fours and three sixes, while Finn Allen contributed 45 runs.

The toss took place around 12 PM and India won the toss and elected to bowl first. The victory gives the audience an early advantage in the five-match series, with the teams set to meet again in the second T20I.