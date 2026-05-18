Assam: Vibrant Dance and Costume Contest Held at NACCI Auditorium in Tezpur

The third season of “Glorious of Sonitpur,” featuring national costume and modern dance competitions, was held at the NACCI Auditorium in Tezpur, drawing enthusiastic participation from contestants across Assam.

The event was inaugurated by Tezpur MLA Prithviraj Rava. More than 50 participants, including children, teenagers, youths, men, and women from various districts, showcased their talents through vibrant performances.

Competitions were organised under the “Kids,” “Teen,” “Miss,” and “Mrs” segments, with contestants vying for top honours in each category. An experienced panel of judges selected the winners, first runners-up, second runners-up, and third runners-up. The winners were presented with certificates, crowns, and a range of attractive gifts by the organisers.

The cultural evening was further enlivened by a musical performance from popular singer Samir Chinmoy, who captivated the audience.

The programme was graced by the presence of several distinguished guests, including Debabrata Sharma, Uday Jyoti Bora, and other dignitaries.

Organised under the leadership of Pinki Saikia, “Glorious of Sonitpur” aims to provide a platform for talented youths, men, and women from backward and rural areas to showcase and nurture their abilities. Pinki Saikia expressed gratitude to all participants, guests, and attendees for contributing to the success of the programme.