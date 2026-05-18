Rhino Attack on Tourist Vehicles Sparks Panic at Manas National Park

A terrifying incident unfolded at Manas National Park on Sunday when a giant rhinoceros attacked two tourist safari vehicles in the Bansbari forest range, sparking panic among visitors.

According to tourists, the rhino suddenly charged at the vehicles carrying tourists from outside the state and repeatedly attempted to overturn them. The tourists narrowly escaped after the drivers acted quickly to evade the animal.

In one particularly tense moment, a driver reportedly steered his vehicle into a roadside ditch to protect the passengers from the charging rhino. The timely actions of both drivers ensured that all tourists escaped unharmed.

Following the incident, Bansbari Range Officer Pranjal Talukdar urged tourists, safari drivers, and tour guides to exercise heightened caution and remain alert while travelling through wildlife zones in the park.

Notably, incidents of rhinos attacking tourist vehicles have become increasingly common in Manas National Park in recent years, raising concerns about the adequacy of safety measures during jungle safaris.