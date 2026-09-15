Assam Vigilance Cell Searches Under-Construction Building Linked to Debeshwar Bora

Guwahati: Today, the Assam Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell, conducted a search at a five-storey under-construction building in Golaghat town allegedly linked to arrested ACS officer Debeshwar Bora.

The search was carried out at Chandan Nagar in Ward No. 11 of Golaghat as part of the ongoing investigation into a corruption case against Bora. As per information available, the property is registered in the name of his wife.

Bora, who was serving as the Dhemaji District Development Commissioner (DDC), was arrested by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell on September 7 in connection with the case. After his arrest, vigilance officials had also conducted a search at his residence in Guwahati.

The latest search in Golaghat is focused on examining property and other assets allegedly linked to Bora and his family. Officials are carrying out the operation as part of their investigation into the allegations against the officer.

More details are awaited.