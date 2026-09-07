Dhemaji: CM Vigilance Raids Residence of Senior ACS Officer Debeswar Bora

Guwahati: Today, the Chief Minister’s Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Directorate on Monday conducted a search operation at the government residence of senior ACS officer Debeswar Bora in Dhemaji.

As per information ,the raid was carried out in connection with allegations of irregularities involving Bora during his tenure in the state Health Department. The action reportedly followed a complaint lodged by a doctor, based on which the Vigilance authorities initiated a preliminary inquiry.

The investigation allegedly uncovered information about several assets suspected to be disproportionate to the officer’s known sources of income. After the findings of the preliminary inquiry, the CM Vigilance team conducted a search at Bora’s official residence in Dhemaji. Officials reportedly examined documents and other materials during the operation as part of the ongoing investigation.

The latest action is part of the Assam government’s continued efforts to investigate allegations of corruption and financial irregularities involving government officials.

Further details are awaited.