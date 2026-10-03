Assam Wildlife Destinations Reopen for New Tourism Season

Guwahati: Assam’s major wildlife destinations are reopening in phases for the new tourism season, with Manas National Park welcoming visitors from 2nd October , followed by Kaziranga National Park today and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary on 13th October.

Assam Environment and Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah announced the reopening schedule in a social media post on Friday, marking the beginning of the annual wildlife tourism season following the monsoon closure.

Manas National Park, spread across Baksa and Chirang districts, reopened on 2nd October . Kaziranga National Park, which spans Golaghat and Nagaon districts and extends into parts of Biswanath and Sonitpur, reopened on 3rd October . Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon district is scheduled to reopen on 13th October.

“With the monsoon giving way to a new tourism season, Assam is ready to welcome visitors back to some of its most iconic wildlife destinations,” Baruah said.

The reopening follows a strong visitor turnout during the 2025-26 tourism season. Kaziranga recorded 4,68,147 visitors, up from 4,06,564 the previous season, an increase of more than 15 per cent. The park received 4,37,673 Indian tourists and 30,474 foreign visitors.

Visitor numbers at Kaziranga have risen substantially over the past decade, from around 1.55 lakh, while foreign tourist arrivals increased from 17,693 to 30,474.

Manas recorded 63,723 visitors in 2025-26, compared with 52,962 in 2021-22, marking an increase of more than 20 per cent over four years. It received 58,772 Indian visitors and 4,951 foreign tourists. Pobitora recorded 35,371 visitors in 2025-26, nearly three per cent more than the previous season.

The reopening of the three destinations is expected to kick-start another season of wildlife tourism in Assam, attracting visitors from across India and abroad.