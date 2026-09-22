Assam: Woman Allegedly Confined and Tortured by Husband in Bongaigaon

Guwahati: A woman was allegedly confined to her home and subjected to torture for nearly a year in Bongaigaon, prompting an intervention by a team from the Assam State Commission for Women.

The woman’s husband, identified as Anshuman Kalita, has been accused of confining and torturing his wife at their residence for around one year.

After a complaint regarding the alleged abuse, a team from the Assam State Commission for Women visited the residence to investigate the matter. The operation was led by Commission member Himani Adhikari.

As per information, the woman was allegedly found locked inside the house. In the presence of a magistrate, the team reportedly broke open the lock on the gate and rescued the woman from the premises.

The Commission is expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged confinement and torture and gather further information from the woman and other concerned persons.

The allegations against Kalita are yet to be established, and further details regarding the complaint and any legal action against him are awaited.