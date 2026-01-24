Scindia inaugurates Rs 218.89 crore development projects in Tripura

Agartala: Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Friday inaugurated development projects worth Rs 218.89 crore in Tripura.
The projects, inaugurated on the occasion of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami in the presence of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, include initiatives related to road connectivity, solar grids and tourism infrastructure.
“On the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami, we have heralded historic pathways of growth and connectivity for the sacred land of Tripura by inaugurating development projects worth ₹218.89 crore,” Scindia said, adding that the initiatives are aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the Northeast.
The minister also noted that the projects would significantly improve access, promote inclusive and sustainable development, and help unlock Tripura’s heritage and spiritual tourism potential.
During his visit, Scindia also reviewed the progress of the Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Wing at Agartala Government Medical College, a Rs 192 crore project aimed at strengthening maternal and child healthcare services across the state.
"Reviewed the progress of the ongoing construction of the Maternal & Child Health (MCH) Wing at AGMC, Agartala, along with Hon’ble CM of Tripura @DrManikSaha2 ji. This dedicated facility, with a total outlay of ₹192 crore, is a key initiative aimed at strengthening maternal and child healthcare, ensuring safer deliveries, improved neonatal care and accessible, quality medical services across Tripura, reflecting our Hon’ble PM Sh. @narendramodi ji’s vision of providing high-quality healthcare to every citizen," he wrote on X.
He further inspected ongoing works at the Agartala Government Dental College, a Rs 202 crore PM-DevINE initiative, and interacted with students, describing them as reflective of Tripura’s promising future.
"On my visit to Agartala Government Dental College, interacted with the very bright and enthusiastic students on campus, whose aspirations truly reflect the promise of Tripura’s future. Also reviewed, along with Hon’ble CM of Tripura @DrManikSaha2 ji, the progress of ongoing development works at the Agartala Government Dental College Building, a ₹202 crore worth PM-DevINE initiative strengthening Tripura’s health-education ecosystem," he added.