Scindia inaugurates Rs 218.89 crore development projects in Tripura

"Reviewed the progress of the ongoing construction of the Maternal & Child Health (MCH) Wing at AGMC, Agartala, along with Hon’ble CM of Tripura @DrManikSaha2 ji. This dedicated facility, with a total outlay of ₹192 crore, is a key initiative aimed at strengthening maternal and child healthcare, ensuring safer deliveries, improved neonatal care and accessible, quality medical services across Tripura, reflecting our Hon’ble PM Sh. @narendramodi ji’s vision of providing high-quality healthcare to every citizen," he wrote on X.