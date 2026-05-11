Assam: Woman Dies 16 Days After Brutal Nagaon Robbery Attack, Six Arrested

The shocking Morikolong dacoity case in Assam’s Nagaon district has taken a serious turn after Ruprekha Bhuyan, wife of Dr. Ranjit Saikia, died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Guwahati. She had been battling for life for the past 16 days after being brutally attacked during a robbery at her residence.

According to police, the incident took place on the night of April 23 at the couple’s home in Morikolong. A group of armed robbers allegedly broke into the house, looted cash, gold ornaments and other valuables, and then assaulted the couple with iron rods and sharp weapons before fleeing the scene.

Ruprekha Bhuyan suffered critical head injuries in the attack and was immediately shifted to Guwahati for advanced medical treatment. However, despite continuous efforts by doctors, she died on Sunday.

Following the incident, Nagaon Police launched a major investigation and arrested six persons in connection with the case, including alleged mastermind Umar Ali, Mintu Hussain, Rajibur Rahman, Rejjak Ali and Nur Hussain Ali. Police said efforts are still underway to trace and arrest other individuals believed to be involved in the crime.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage across Assam, with growing demands for strict punishment against all those responsible for the brutal attack and killing.