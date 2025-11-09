Retired couple brutally attacked with sharp object at Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A daring robbery was reported in Morikolong, near Nagaon town, in the early hours of Saturday.

In the incident, a retired headmaster and his wife were brutally attacked by a former domestic help at their residence.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 2 am when the accused, identified as Prabhat Hazarika, allegedly broke into the house of a retired headmaster, Harendra Nath Bora, and attacked him and his wife, Dipti Bora, with a sharp object like a stiff knife.

The couple sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nagaon. Dipti Bora is a retired employee of the education department.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Hazarika, who had previously worked as a domestic help at the Bora's residence, had demanded Rs 50,000 from the couple, which they refused to pay. This led to the attack.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that Hazarika had been demanding money from the couple for some time and had even threatened them earlier. The accused, who is said to be in his mid 40s and has three wives, is currently absconding, and the police are trying to track him down.

The incident has sent shockwaves in the area, and the police are investigating the motive behind the attack. While the reason behind the attack seems to be financial, the police are keeping an open mind and are looking into all possible angles. The investigation is ongoing.

