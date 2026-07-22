Assam: Woman Killed by Wild Elephant in Tinsukia

Guwahati: Today, a 56-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant that is believed to have strayed from the flood-affected Dibru-Saikhowa National Park into a nearby human village in Tinsukia district, highlighting the growing human-elephant conflict during the monsoon season.

The victim has been identified as Chanju Urang aged 56, a widow and resident of Na Bormura Miripathar Dhola village under the Saikhowa Forest Range of the Doomdooma Forest Division, was attacked at around 4.30 am while carrying out her routine morning chores in the courtyard of her home.

As per her family members, the lone elephant suddenly entered the courtyard and charged at Urang before anyone could react. Despite desperate attempts by her relatives to save her, the elephant fatally trampled her before fleeing into the nearby area.

A family member said Urang had stepped outside before dawn as part of her daily routine when the attack occurred, leaving little time for anyone to come to her rescue. She is survived by her daughter and granddaughter.

Soon after the incident, a team from the Forest Department and personnel from Dhola Police Station reached the spot. The body was later sent to Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Forest officers said preliminary investigations suggest that the elephant had wandered out of Dibru-Saikhowa National Park after large parts of its habitat were inundated by floodwaters. They believe the animal moved towards nearby villages in search of higher ground and safer shelter.

The Forest Department has assured that the process of providing a compensation to the victim's family will begin once the necessary legal formalities are completed.

The incident has triggered fear among local people , who said wild elephants have been entering nearby villages more frequently since floodwaters submerged parts of the national park. Local leaders have urged forest team to strengthen measures to mitigate human-wildlife conflict.