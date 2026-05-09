Assam: Woman Killed, Husband Critically Injured in Bongaigaon Road Accident

A tragic road accident took place on Saturday at Saktola under National Highway 27 in Bongaigaon district, Assam.

According to locals, a speeding Hyundai i10 car bearing registration number AS 15 F 0151 lost control and crashed into a roadside railing, leading to a severe accident.

In the incident, a woman died on the spot and her husband sustained critical injuries.

The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Deepali Bala Das of Sorbhog Kalitapara in Barpeta district, while the injured is her husband, 65-year-old Ranjan Kumar Das. The couple was returning from Bongaigaon to their residence in Sorbhog when the accident occurred.

Following the incident, local residents along with police personnel rushed both the victims to Lower Assam Hospital in Bongaigaon. However, doctors declared Deepali Bala Das brought dead. Ranjan Kumar Das is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.