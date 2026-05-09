13.71 Lakh Enterprises Drive Assam’s Rapid Economic Rise, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the state’s unincorporated sector is witnessing rapid growth, helping Assam emerge as one of the fastest-growing economies in the country. Highlighting recent economic trends, Sarma said the state has made significant progress in business expansion, financial inclusion and digital infrastructure.

According to the Chief Minister, Assam currently has around 13.71 lakh enterprises in the unincorporated sector. He said nearly 94.6% of these enterprises are now connected to the banking system, which reflects increasing access to formal financial services and digital transactions among small businesses and local enterprises.

Sarma also claimed that Assam is now among the top three most digitised states in India. He added that the state ranks first in urban commercial infrastructure, pointing to ongoing development projects and improvements in business-related facilities across urban areas.

The Chief Minister further stated that the growth rate of Assam’s unincorporated sector is currently double the national average. Sharing the development on social media, Sarma said Assam’s economic growth reflects the state’s long-term vision and focus on development, digitalisation and infrastructure expansion.