Assam: Woman, Two Others Arrested for Ex-Husband’s Murder in Dhemaji

Dhemaji: A woman along with two other suspects was arrested in Dhemaji, Assam, on Saturday for allegedly killing a man. The departed, Bhuban Konwar, was recently discovered dead under suspicious circumstances and was linked as the arrested woman’s ex-husband.

The police arrested the suspected triad in Jonai, Dhemaji, Assam. The suspected killers were identified as Banita Tao, Amar Tao, and Ashok Tao. According to reports, the alleged triad tried to cover the incident to look like a suicide. The police set up the murder angle after a thorough disquisition.

Bhuban's family suspected Banita and the other two of being responsible for the death, considering it a cold-blooded murder. Police sources, still, said that the entire incident would come out only after a thorough inspection and suspicion had led to the detention of the three suspects.

In an analogous incident, a woman who was arrested from Assam on the charge of killing her husband, an emigrant worker, at Mudavoor in Muvattupuzha was taken to the crime scene for investigative collection. Babul Hussain, 39, was found lifeless with his throat slit on the terrace of their rented house on October 7. The Muvattupuzha police arrested his wife, Jayatha Kaathu, from Assam. The police recovered the knife used for the alleged crime and the blood-stained clothes she had worn at the time, the police claimed.