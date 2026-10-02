Assam Zoo to Undergo Rs 340-Crore Redevelopment, Plans World-Class Bird Aviary

Guwahati: Assam’s State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden in Guwahati is set for a major redevelopment under a project estimated at around Rs 340 crore, with the government aiming to transform it into a leading wildlife destination.

Today, Environment and Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah announced the plans while inaugurating Wildlife Week 2026 and inspecting ongoing development works at the zoo.

Baruah said the redevelopment would introduce new infrastructure and visitor facilities while retaining and making better use of the zoo’s natural surroundings. He said the project, being undertaken under the guidance of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, was aimed at transforming the zoo into a leading facility in India and internationally.

One of the major attractions planned under the project is a large bird aviary. As per Baruah, the facility is being developed on a significant scale and could potentially become one of the largest bird aviaries in the world.

A toy train is also proposed to help visitors explore the sprawling zoo premises more conveniently. The facility is expected to improve accessibility while providing an additional attraction for tourists.

Baruah said construction work was progressing satisfactorily, with the initial outlines of several proposed facilities expected to become visible within the next three to four months. However, he added that the complete redevelopment would take more time.

The overall project is estimated to cost around Rs 340 crore. The minister said the Chief Minister had directed officials to consider additional requirements to ensure that the redevelopment meets its intended objectives.

As part of the planning process, Forest Department officials have visited zoological parks in Bengaluru and Chennai to study their facilities and identify practices that could be incorporated into the Assam project.

The minister also inaugurated Wildlife Week programmes, which began with a Gaja Puja. A bike rally involving forest personnel was subsequently flagged off from the zoo to Pobitora. Earlier, Baruah paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti and inspected the ongoing works at the zoo and botanical garden.