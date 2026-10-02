Heavy Security at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar Ahead of Protest Seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation

Guwahati: Today, heavy security arrangements were put in place at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar ahead of a proposed protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), along with Left student organisations and civil society groups, were expected to participate in the demonstration. Security was tightened from the morning, with a large number of police personnel deployed in the area and additional forces kept on standby.

Delhi Police detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj after he reached Jantar Mantar and joined the protest.

The proposed demonstration has been organised over allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Police have denied permission for the protest and imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

The order prohibits unauthorised gatherings of five or more people, processions, demonstrations, picketing, dharnas, slogan-shouting and speeches. The carrying of firearms, banners, placards, sticks and other similar items has also been prohibited.

DCP New Delhi Sachin Sharma said preventive arrangements had been made and urged people to comply with the restrictions.

Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, along with a riot-control vehicle, were deployed at Jantar Mantar, while barricades were erected on roads leading to the protest site.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) temporarily closed entry and exit gates at 11 stations, including Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk and New Delhi. Interchange facilities remained available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, New Delhi and Central Secretariat.

Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan urged people to join the protest as citizens rather than as representatives of political parties or organisations.