Assamese Streamer Announces End of 'BondhuStream'

Guwahati: An Assamese streamer has announced the apparent closure of BondhuStream, bidding farewell to followers through a social media post and leaving the reasons behind the sudden decision unexplained.

“Goodbye chat, this is the end of BondhuStream,” on 8th November, the streamer wrote in the farewell message, indicating a decision to discontinue streaming activities. The announcement also made it clear that the streamer would no longer go live, leaving followers uncertain about the future of the channel and the online community built around it.

The sudden announcement has drawn attention as it came shortly after two social media influencers, Dhiman Roy Choudhury and Pingal Pratyush Singh, were detained by Amguri Police in Sivasagar district on 7th November .

The detention after acomplaint lodged by the Asomiya Yuva Mancha, which alleged that the duo had made objectionable remarks on social media that insulted people from Upper Assam.

After their detention, the two influencers reportedly issued an apology to the organisation, people of Upper Assam and the people of Assam. They expressed regret over the controversy and assured that such an incident would not be repeated.

Although the announcement regarding BondhuStream came amid the controversy surrounding the two influencers, no official confirmation has emerged establishing any connection between the streamer's decision and the incident.

The streamer has also not disclosed whether the decision marks a permanent departure from the online streaming platform or a temporary break. Meanwhile, the farewell message has left followers wondering about the circumstances behind the sudden announcement, with the future of BondhuStream remaining uncertain.