Mahindra Bolero Gutted in Fire Near Synod Gallery in Dima Hasao

Guwahati: A Mahindra Bolero was extensively damaged after catching fire on 9th November, near Synod Gallery under Haflong Police Station in Dima Hasao district. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

As per reports, the vehicle, bearing registration number AS 08 A 2742, was travelling along the road when it suddenly caught fire. Noticing the flames, the driver immediately abandoned the vehicle and attempted to fetch water to extinguish the blaze.

However, the fire spread rapidly, engulfing a major portion of the vehicle before emergency assistance could arrive. Fire Brigade and ambulance were alerted and rushed to the spot, but nearly 70 per cent of the vehicle had already been gutted by the time the fire brigade reached the scene.

Firefighters subsequently managed to bring the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading further.

Fortunately, the driver escaped unharmed, and no other injuries or casualties were reported.