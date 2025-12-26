Assam’s Aishi Prisha Borah Receives PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Guwahati: Aishi Prisha Borah from Jorhat district of Assam has been conferred with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar in the field of Science and Technology, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.
The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu in recognition of Aishi’s innovative work, which includes projects on natural farming and initiatives focused on turning waste into useful resources.
Congratulating the young achiever, the Chief Minister said Aishi’s efforts to promote sustainable practices at an early age were highly commendable and would inspire other children and young people to adopt environmentally responsible habits in their daily lives.
""Congratulations to Aishi Prisha Borah from Jorhat on being conferred with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar in Science and Technology by Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji. Aishi has implemented projects in natural farming & turning waste to wealth among others. Her constant endeavour to promote sustainable practices from such a young age is really commendable and will encourage our youngsters to adopt sustainable practices on a day to day basis," Sarma wrote on micro-blogging site X.
He also extended his best wishes to her for future endeavours, noting that such achievements reflect the growing spirit of innovation and sustainability among Assam’s youth.
"Best wishes for her future endeavours!" Sarma added.
Aishi Prisha Borah from Assam has come up with innovative, affordable solutions, including a machine that makes pencils from waste paper and a system to recycle greywater.
The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar was presented to children for outstanding achievements in areas such as bravery, social service, environment, sports, art and culture, and science and technology at a ceremony held in New Delhi on December 26, 2025. The awards were conferred by President Droupadi Murmu.
Addressing the gathering, the President congratulated the award recipients and said their achievements had made their families, communities and the nation proud. She noted that the children were being recognised not only for their accomplishments but also to encourage them to continue pursuing excellence.
The President expressed hope that the achievements of the award winners would serve as an inspiration to children across the country and motivate them to follow their interests with confidence and dedication.