Assam’s Aishi Prisha Borah Receives PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

""Congratulations to Aishi Prisha Borah from Jorhat on being conferred with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar in Science and Technology by Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji. Aishi has implemented projects in natural farming & turning waste to wealth among others. Her constant endeavour to promote sustainable practices from such a young age is really commendable and will encourage our youngsters to adopt sustainable practices on a day to day basis," Sarma wrote on micro-blogging site X.