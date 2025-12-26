Anti-Drug Awareness Rally Held to Promote Drug-Free Society in Bijni

Bijni: An anti-drugs awareness campaign was organised on Friday at Daturi under Bijni in Chirang district in a bid to create awareness against drug abuse in the society.

The awareness rally was organised under the initiative of the Daturi Friends Club and Library as part of the 34th biennial conference of the organisation, which commenced on December 25 and will continue for two days.

Bijni Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rupjyoti Dutta flagged off the rally. He emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in combating the growing menace of drugs, especially among the youth. He urged the young generation to refrain from drugs and actively contribute to building a healthy and progressive society.

The rally saw the participation of members of the clubs, local youths, students, and residents enthusiastically carrying placards and banners with anti-drug messages.

The rally passed through various parts of the locality, spreading awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse and the need for social vigilance.

Organisers stressed that the main aim of the rally was to educate people about the dangers of drugs and encourage the community participation in preventing drug addiction.

Speaking to media persons, a member of the Daturi Friends Club and Library said, “We have been witnessing an increase in drug abuse cases across the young generation. Yesterday also we arrested a drug peddler and handed him over to the police. At present, from school students to college students, everyone is attracted towards drugs and other substance abuse. Our aim is just to create a drug-free society and remove negative elements. We have been organising many such community-oriented programmes time-to-time as part of our commitment to social responsibility and youth empowerment.”

The opening day biennial conference of the Daturi Friends Club and Library set a festive tone, highlighting the club’s long-standing contribution to social and cultural development in the region.