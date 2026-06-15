Assam’s Anup Rajkonwar Secures National Gold in Armwrestling; Qualifies for World Championship in Japan

Dibrugarh: Dibrugarh’s armwrestling sensation, Anup Rajkonwar, has brought immense pride to Assam by clinching a Gold Medal at the prestigious 6th BCAI National Armwrestling Championship 2026, recently concluded in Bangalore.

Competing in the highly competitive Masters Right-Hand Category, Rajkonwar showcased exceptional strength, flawless technique, and grit to dominate the table. He outperformed top-tier contenders from across the country to firmly establish himself as the undisputed national champion in his division.

Beyond the national title, this stellar performance has earned Rajkonwar a coveted spot on the global stage. He has secured official selection for the upcoming IFA World Armwrestling Championship 2026, scheduled to take place in Japan later this year, where he will proudly represent India.

His historic victory marks a monumental milestone for both his personal sporting career and for Assam's rapidly growing reputation in the national arm wrestling arena. As Rajkonwar begins his rigorous preparation to carry the nation's hopes at one of the sport's most prestigious international events, sports enthusiasts and well-wishers across Dibrugarh and the wider region are rallying behind their champion.