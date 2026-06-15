Meghalaya Secures ₹3,214 Cr Highway Boost for Six Key Road Projects

Shillong: Meghalaya’s transport infrastructure is set for a monumental upgrade following the launch of six major highway projects valued at ₹3,214 crore, aimed at transforming regional connectivity and economic growth.

The expansive development package was officially unveiled on Monday by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma alongside Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari during the North East Infrastructure Summit held in New Shillong.

The mega-investment encompasses four brand-new National Highway developments and the vital expansion of two existing arterial stretches. Among the fresh initiatives, the 29-kilometre Tura Bypass stands out as the most capital-intensive project, requiring an allocation of ₹951 crore. Additional fresh projects include the Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge to Selsella Road, the Selsella-Goeragre Road, and the Pynursla Bypass.

Furthermore, crucial upgrades will be executed on a 10.67-kilometre stretch of the strategic Shillong-Dawki Road and the Jowai Bypass to alleviate long-standing traffic bottlenecks.

Chief Minister Sangma emphasised that these modern corridors will drastically reduce travel times, bolster inter-state trade, and give a significant lift to tourism. Officials added that the sweeping upgrades represent one of the largest synchronised road investments in Meghalaya's history, driving long-term socioeconomic integration across the Northeast.