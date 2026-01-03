Assam's Ayusman Mahanta Selected for National Athletics Trials

Guwahati: Ayusman Mahanta, a special child from the Army-run ASHA Rehabilitation Center at Narangi Military Station, has been selected for the Athletics Championship National Trial 2025, an official statement said on Friday.
“Ayusman Mahanta, a special child from the Army-run ASHA Rehabilitation Center at Narangi Military Station, has been selected for the Athletics Championship National Trial 2025, marking a significant milestone in his sporting journey. He will compete in the Sub-Junior 100 metre and 200 metre events, with the trials scheduled to be held in New Delhi in February 2026,” the statement said.
Hailing from Assam’s Nagaon district, Ayusman is the son of late Debajit Mahanta and Smt Purabi Mahanta, and is supported by his family, including his brother Pahi Mahanta.
Ayusman joined the Army-run ASHA Rehabilitation Center on July 1, 2024, where his interest in sports was identified and nurtured. His competitive journey began in October 2024 through events organised by the Special Olympics Bharat (SOB), Assam Chapter, where he secured podium finishes.
In 2025, he won gold medals in the 100 metre and 200 metre races at Khel Maharan 2.0 and the 5th All Assam Para Sports Meet organised by the Paralympic Association of Assam. He also added gold and silver medals in sprint and relay events at other state-level competitions.
With regular training at Special Olympics Bharat facilities and focused coaching at Narangi Military Station through the Army-run ASHA Rehabilitation Center, Ayusman progressed from grassroots participation to national-level selection.
Determined to scale greater heights, Ayusman aspires to represent India at the international level, inspired by the words of Dr A. P. J. Abdul Kalam: “Excellence is a continuous process, not an accident.”