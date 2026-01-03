Zubeen Garg Family Announces Trust to Carry Forward His Legacy

Guwahati: The family of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has decided to set up a trust in his name to take forward his creative and social work.
The decision was announced by his wife Garima Garg and sister Palmee Borthakur during a press briefing in Guwahati on Friday.
They said the trust will be established at the family’s Kharghuli residence, following discussions with close family members and people who had worked with the singer over the years.
“After speaking to our family, relatives and those who stood by Zubeen throughout his journey, we felt a trust was the right way to honour his legacy,” Garima said.
The family said members of the Zubeen Fan Club will also be involved in the trust’s activities.
Garima said the trust will focus on causes Zubeen Garg cared deeply about, including environmental protection and mentoring young artistes.
“The trust will take up work that Zubeen believed in, such as caring for nature and encouraging new talent. We also plan to safeguard his creative works through proper documentation and research on his life and contributions,” she said.
The trust will work alongside the Kalaguru Foundation on cultural initiatives. It will also coordinate with the Abhinaya: Jonkie Borthakur Performing Arts Academy, named after Garg’s late sister.
“Zubeen lived for the people of Assam. Carrying forward his values and vision is now our responsibility,” Garima said.
The family also said they are continuing their fight for justice in connection with Garg’s death.
The singer passed away on September 19 while swimming in Singapore during the North East India Festival.
A Special Investigation Team is investigating the case. Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg’s secretary Siddharth Sharma have been booked for murder, while his cousin Sandipan Garg has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.