Assam's EoDB Portal Crosses 33 Lakh Service Deliveries, Achieves 97.71% Disposal Rate

Guwahati: Assam's push towards a digitally enabled business environment is yielding significant results, with the state's Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) portal recording over 4.05 lakh Common Application Form registrations and facilitating more than 33.82 lakh service applications since its launch.

According to data available on the Assam Single Window and EoDB platform, a total of 33,05,455 services have been delivered out of 33,82,797 applications received, translating into an impressive disposal rate of 97.71 per cent.

The figures underscore the growing reliance of entrepreneurs, investors and businesses on the state's online approval mechanism, which was introduced to simplify regulatory procedures and reduce bureaucratic delays.

The portal serves as a unified digital gateway through which businesses can apply for licences, clearances, approvals and registrations across multiple government departments without having to navigate separate systems.

The Assam government has positioned the platform as a cornerstone of its investment promotion strategy, particularly as it seeks to convert investment commitments from industrial summits and investor outreach programmes into operational projects on the ground. By integrating a large number of services under a single-window framework, the state aims to make the process of setting up and running businesses faster, more transparent and less cumbersome.

Officials have repeatedly highlighted that the platform enables businesses to submit applications electronically, track their status in real time and receive approvals through a paperless and contactless system.

The high disposal rate reflected in the latest figures indicates that departments are increasingly processing applications through the digital framework, reducing turnaround times and enhancing administrative efficiency.

The strong performance of the portal comes at a time when Assam is aggressively promoting itself as an investment destination in sectors ranging from manufacturing and logistics to tourism, green energy, food processing, semiconductors and bamboo-based industries.

Ease of obtaining regulatory approvals is often considered one of the most important factors influencing investment decisions, alongside infrastructure availability and policy incentives.

With more than four lakh business registrations and over 33 lakh services already delivered, the EoDB platform has emerged as one of the key pillars of Assam's governance reforms.

As the state pursues higher economic growth and industrial expansion, the effectiveness of its digital approval ecosystem is likely to play a crucial role in determining how quickly investment proposals are translated into projects, jobs and economic activity on the ground.