Home Minister Deploys CoBRA Commandos as Major Security Reinforcement for Manipur

Imphal: The deployment of elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) units in Manipur is expected to significantly strengthen law and order efforts in the conflict-affected state, Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam has said.

Speaking in Imphal, Konthoujam expressed confidence that the arrival of the specialised CRPF units would enhance security capabilities and help address ongoing challenges in maintaining peace. He noted that the state had been operating with limited security resources and that the additional forces would provide much-needed operational support.

The Centre recently approved the deployment of two CoBRA battalions as part of a broader strategy to restore stability in Manipur, which has witnessed prolonged ethnic unrest since 2023. The highly trained commandos, known for their expertise in jungle warfare and counter-insurgency operations, are expected to undertake targeted missions against armed groups involved in violence.

Security officials believe the move will bolster ongoing efforts to improve public safety and create conditions conducive to lasting peace. Several CoBRA units have already arrived in the state and are undergoing familiarisation and operational preparations before full deployment.

The reinforcement comes amid continued efforts by both the state and central governments to restore normalcy, strengthen security infrastructure and ensure the safe movement of people across Manipur.