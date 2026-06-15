Assam’s Four Indigenous Products Secures GI Tags

Guwahati: Assam celebrates a significant cultural and economic milestone as four indigenous products from the state received the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag. The newly recognised products are Karbi Anglong handloom products, Assamese Pepa, Bamboo Craft, and Deuri handloom products.

The GI tag is granted to products that possess unique qualities, characteristics linked to their geographical origin. This recognition provides legal protection against unauthorised use and imitation, ensuring that only authentic products made in their traditional regions and according to established practices can bear the designation.

The development is being widely welcomed as an important step towards preserving Assam’s rich cultural heritage while strengthening the livelihoods of artisans and craftspeople. By safeguarding authenticity, the GI tag enhances consumer confidence and increases the market value of these traditional products, creating greater demand in both domestic and international markets.

Government and cultural advocates believe the recognition will generate fresh economic opportunities in rural areas, where many families depend on traditional crafts and handloom activities for their income. Improved market access and premium pricing are expected to benefit local producers directly, while encouraging younger generations to continue age-old skills and traditions.The latest GI registrations also highlight Assam’s diverse cultural landscape and its wealth of unique indigenous products.