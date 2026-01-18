Foundation Stone Laid for Kaziranga Elevated Corridor; PM Modi Recalls Memorable Time at National Park

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the 86-km-long Kaziranga Elevated Corridor at Kaliabor in Assam, marking a major push for infrastructure development in the region.
Addressing a public gathering after the ceremony, the Prime Minister recalled his earlier visit to Kaziranga National Park and described it as a memorable experience.
"Visiting Kaziranga once again feels truly fortunate for me. Memories of my earlier visit have returned vividly, and the time I spent at Kaziranga National Park two years ago remains one of the most cherished experiences of my life,” he added.
PM Modi said welfare schemes implemented in Assam have strengthened the BJP’s development-oriented approach, adding, "People across the country are placing their trust in the party for good governance."
Referring to recent election results, the Prime Minister said voters in several states have endorsed the BJP’s policies. He cited the party’s performance in Bihar, Maharashtra municipal polls and local body elections in Kerala as examples of growing public confidence.
"The BJP has emerged as the preferred choice of voters who want development along with the preservation of cultural heritage. Recent mandates reflect a clear demand for stable governance and progress," he added.
The Prime Minister also criticised the Congress, stating that the party is losing public trust due to what he described as negative politics and the absence of a development agenda.
The Kaziranga Elevated Corridor is an environmentally sensitive National Highway project. It includes a 35-km elevated wildlife corridor through Kaziranga National Park, a 21-km bypass, and a 30-km widening of the existing NH-715 from two lanes to four.
The project will pass through Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Golaghat districts. It is expected to improve connectivity to Upper Assam, including Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. The elevated corridor aims to ensure safe movement of wildlife and reduce human-animal conflict.
Bypasses at Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat will help ease traffic congestion in towns. The project is also expected to enhance road safety, cut travel time and support increasing passenger and freight movement in the region.