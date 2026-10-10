Assam’s Maghuahola Community Forest Becomes Haven for Deer and Wildlife

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has praised the people of Bordoloni in Dhemaji district for their efforts to protect wildlife at Maghuahola, where deer and other wild animals coexist with livestock.

Sharing the initiative on social media, Sarma highlighted the community’s long-standing commitment to preserving nature and creating a safe habitat for wildlife.

“When communities come together, nature thrives. For generations, Bordoloni’s people have made Maghuahola a haven where deer and other wildlife live alongside their cattle. My heartfelt appreciation to the community for nurturing this beautiful bond with nature,” the Chief Minister wrote.

Maghuahola, described as a community forest, has emerged as an example of people-led conservation in Assam. The initiative reflects how collective efforts by local residents can help protect wildlife and preserve natural habitats.

As per information around 1,044 bighas of Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) land have been protected as part of the initiative.

The conservation effort highlights the role of local communities in safeguarding biodiversity while maintaining their traditional relationship with the natural environment.