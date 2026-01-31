Two injured in separate wild animal attacks in Kaziranga National Park area

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Two persons, including a forest worker, were injured in attacks by wild animals in the forest and fringe areas of Kaziranga National Park. According to reports, on Thursday evening, while two forest guards from the Kahara range's Kerosene Forest Camp were carrying out routine patrolling inside the forest, a rhinoceros suddenly attacked them. In the rhino attack, a forest worker named Kamal Derdol was seriously injured.

Meanwhile, in Geleki Gosanibar village located on the fringe of the national park, a minor named Sahil Munda (10 years) was injured in an attack by a wild buffalo while he had gone to bring back cattle from the fields.

Both the injured forest worker and the child were given first aid at the Kahara Model Hospital and were later referred to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital for advanced treatment.

