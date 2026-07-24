Assam's Putul Sonowal Upsets World Champion Ryan Bester in Commonwealth Games Debut

Guwahati: Assam's Putul Sonowal announced his arrival on the Commonwealth Games stage in style by defeating reigning world champion Ryan Bester of Canada in the opening match of the men's singles lawn bowls event in Glasgow.

Competing in the Commonwealth Games for the first time, Sonowal came from a high-pressure contest to register one of the biggest victories of his career. The Assam athlete took the first set 5-4, but Bester responded with a 7-3 win in the second set, forcing the match into a tie-break.

Despite the pressure, Sonowal remained composed and edged the decider to secure a memorable victory in Section D, giving India a dream start to its lawn bowls campaign.

The result is considered a major upset, as Bester entered the tournament as one of the favourites. The Canadian is a former world champion and a multiple-time Commonwealth Games medallist, with an illustrious international career spanning nearly two decades.

Sonowal, who won the Asian Lawn Bowls Championship before the Games, has now made a strong statement in Glasgow with a victory over one of the sport's most decorated players.

The win significantly boosts his chances of progressing to the knockout stage and marks a landmark moment for Indian lawn bowls at the Commonwealth Games.