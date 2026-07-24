Dhubri: Teenage Girl Drowns in Gadadhar River

Guwahati: Today, morning a 17-year-old girl drowned in the Gadadhar River at Mela Ghat in Dhubri town, leaving her family and friends in deep shock.

The deceased has been identified as Aksara Gowala, a first-year Higher Secondary student of Sishupathsala Higher Secondary School and the daughter of local businessman Ramchandra Gowala.

As per her family family , the incident occurred at around 10 am when Aksara went near the Gadadhar River, which flows alongside their residence in Ward No. 1. She reportedly slipped and fell into the water before being swept away by the current.

Upon learning the incident, handcart pullers employed by her father rushed to the spot and entered the river in an attempt to rescue her. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) later joined the search operation. Despite sustained efforts by local residents and rescue personnel, Aksara could not be saved. Her body was recovered from the river at around 11.20 am.

The tragic incident has plunged her family, friends and people of the area into mourning. Police have initiated the necessary legal formalities after the recovery of the body, while police and doctors have urged people to exercise caution near rivers during the monsoon season.