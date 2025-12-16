4.24 Lakh Benefit as Assam's Susrusha Setu Bridges Healthcare Gaps

Guwahati: Assam’s ambitious healthcare outreach programme, Susrusha Setu, has made a significant impact by delivering medical services to remote and border areas of the state, with more than 4.24 lakh people benefiting so far, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.
The initiative has now reached almost all Last Mile Connectivity (LAC) areas, ensuring that people living in remote and border regions receive basic medical services at their doorstep.
"4.24 lakh individuals have been examined so far under Susrusha Setu, while over 33,000 patients were referred to advanced healthcare facilities for further treatment," Sarma wrote on micro-blogging site X.
Susrusha Setu is designed to bridge the healthcare gap by directly reaching communities that often struggle to avail medical services due to distance and infrastructure challenges. By identifying health problems early and ensuring timely referrals, the programme aims to reduce long-term health risks and improve overall well-being.
Chief Minister Sarma also added that the initiative reflects the government’s resolve to build a healthier Assam by strengthening healthcare delivery at the grassroots level and ensuring that quality medical care reaches every citizen, regardless of location.