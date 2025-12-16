Railways Approves Survey for New Line to Connect Tripura’s Bodhjungnagar Industrial Hub

Guwahati: The Ministry of Railways has given its approval for a final location survey for a proposed new railway line in Tripura that will link the Jirania rail yard with the Bodhjungnagar Industrial Complex.
As per reports, officials said the move is expected to strengthen industrial activity and improve trade movement in the state.
According to Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the planned railway stretch will cover around 14 kilometres and the survey will be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 42 lakh. The proposed route falls under West Tripura district and is seen as an important step toward improving rail infrastructure in the region.
NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said Bodhjungnagar is one of Tripura’s key industrial and commercial centres. The area has been developed to support resource-based industries, particularly those linked to rubber, bamboo and food processing. A direct rail connection is expected to make transportation of goods faster and more efficient, benefiting local industries and traders.
"The survey approval could pave the way for further industrial development not only in West Tripura but also in surrounding districts. Improved rail connectivity is likely to strengthen supply chains, ease logistics and contribute to overall economic growth in the state," Sharma said.
The final location survey will involve a detailed assessment of the terrain, soil conditions, bridge requirements and other technical aspects. Once completed, a detailed report will be submitted to the Railways Ministry for further review and approval.
Bodhjungnagar Industrial Complex, developed by the Tripura Industrial Development Corporation (TIDC), spreads over more than 535 acres. It houses facilities such as a Growth Centre, Rubber Park, Bamboo Park, Food Park and an Export Promotion Industrial Park, along with several private industrial units.